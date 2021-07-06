Last Saturday (July 3), the Summer Sizzler dairy sale took place on the Maineview Farm of Andrew and Caroline Kennedy in Ballymena, Co. Antrim.

In total, the sale consisted of 61 lots from 31 vendors – with deep pedigree females consigned by some of Northern Ireland’s top breeders.

Summer Sizzler

To gain some insight into this sale, Agriland spoke with the auctioneer Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions.

Speaking to Taaffe after the sale, he stated: ”Saturday nights Summer Sizzler sale at Andrew and Caroline Kennedy’s Maineview Farm attracted one of the largest crowds seen at a farm sale in years.

“The trade was ‘hot‘ from start to finish, achieving a 98% clearance rate”

”Topping the trade at 14,000gns [guineas] was Glasson Ebron Mo Irene *RC. A March 2021-born Lindenright Moovin daughter of the famous Suard Red Jordan Irene (EX97-CH).

“Consigned by Philip and Simon Haffey of Glasson Holsteins together with Josh Ebron.

”Irene was the first red and white cow to achieve an (EX97) score in Europe and was twice red and white champion at European Championship shows and twice named Holstein International R&W World Champion.

”She was purchased by a syndicate from Lisburn, Co. Antrim comprising David Porter, Daniel Murray and James Swann,” he added. Image source: Evie Tomlinson

Glasson Ebron Mo Irene *RC

Made top price of the day at 14,000gns

Canadian connection

Commenting on the sale further, Michael stated: ”Second highest price was 8,400gns for lot 60 owned by JK Genetics. This lot was a first choice heifer calf to be born in January 2022 from three female pregnancies sired by Stantons Chief.

”The calves born are resulting from embryos imported from Canada. Their dam is the famous Hendercroft Fever Bazooka (EX96) and the grand dam is Hendercroft Lheros Gumball (EX96) – believed to be the only dam and daughter to score (EX96) in Canada.

”Both cows have been nominated for Holstein Canada’s Cow of the Year Award. This lot was purchased by Slatabogie Holsteins from Maghera,” he added.

“The sale attracted buyers from England, Scotland and Wales with Republic of Ireland buyers being particularly active claiming ten lots on the night.

”The average overall for the sale was 4,083gns [£4,287 or €5,003],” Taaffe concluded.

Pictures and prices

Image source: Evie Tomlinson

Lot 9: Glasson Fitz S Gail 2 sold for 5,600gns

Image source: Evie Tomlinson

Lot 14: Glasson Artisan A Jacuzzi Red ET sold for 5,000gns

Image source: Evie Tomlinson

Lot 15: Annaghmore Arti Jacuzzi Red ET sold for 6,000gns

Image source: Evie Tomlinson

Lot 18: Annaghnore Atwood MJ Danoise sold for 6,000gns

Image source: Evie Tomlinson

Lot 24: Glasson Doorman G Platinum ET sold for 6,200gns

Image source: Evie Tomlinson

Lot 29: Mourneview Diamond Squaw sold for 5,300gns

Image source: Evie Tomlinson

Lot 38: Hilltara Diamondback Maude 9 sold for 5,000gns

Upcoming sales

Monamore Holstein special summer youngstock sale on Wednesday July 21, for Thomas and James Kelly.

For more information regarding the sale, contact Taaffe auctions or Thomas and James Kelly directly.