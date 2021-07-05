Tractor enthusiasts were out in force in Co. Wicklow at weekend (Sunday, July 4) as a major tractor run took place at Tinahely.

275 tractors turned out in aid of John O’Keefe, a local contractor who is well known in the Coolboy district for his charitable fundraising efforts. He was diagnosed with cancer himself and is now bravely battling the disease.

Altogether 429 vehicles took part, the remainder being cars and trucks. With the proceeds of the tractor run added to the money already donated, the total collected for John now stands at just above €46,000.

A day out for all

The event was being held for a character who is well-known and much respected in the area so the ‘Here for the Hat’ attracted not just individual tractors drivers but also groups of friends and families. Paul and Anna Dillon with friends Ali Funge and Sarah Fitzpatrick Susan Langrell and Danial Murran brought this Zetor 5718 down from Aughrim

The O’Toole family came along with a brace of fine tractors including this Valtra T154. With Jeremy and Maria were Sorcha Doyle, Ellen Mai, James and Ferghal O’Toole

Minding a John Deere 6175 for a friend were Mark Shortall with his children, Leah Mollie and Jack.

Three fellows brought this still pristine Fendt 720 from Co Wexford. They are Joeseph Walkbins, Tadhg Williams and Ryan O’Conner.

A mammoth turnout at tractor run

With this number of tractors present there was bound to be a good and interesting variety of machines amongst them all.

Ages ranged from the 60s era right up to the latest models from the main brands. The manufactures which dominated the event are a reflection of who the local dealers represent.

New Holland, and the earlier Fords, were perhaps the most popular but John Deere and Massey Ferguson were very close behind.

Also popular were Valtra, Deutz and Case with a scattering of older Internationals also showing up.

There were also a good number of Fendts and Valtras, both considered somewhat exotic up to recent times, but they seemed to have established themselves well in the south east.

Many machines obviously worked for their keep while others were retired or just deployed on light duties around the farm.

On the other hand, some very shiny items came along which, when compared to models of just 20 years ago, really went to show how the prime mover has developed in the first part of this century.

A few of the many

Unfortunately there isn’t the space to show all the tractors present so a few highlights, oddities and those of interest are shown in the galleries below (just click on a photo to enlarge and scroll across).

Shiny new metal

Massey Ferguson 8S .225 with 225hp on tap

Complete with front mounted bumper box, this old Case 185 Puma is in mint condition

From 2021 this John Deere 6155R could have come straight from the showroom

A very clean example of the Valtra N series, this is a N113

Legacy machines

With a long bonnet, 6 cylinders, a round cab and 100hp it could only be a John Deere. In this case a 3350

A polish-built Zetor crystal with the Urus name, which means bear in Polish

Leyland tractors were sold to Marshal 1982, but kept the distinctive look, as well as everything else, bar the paint scheme

Famed for the reliability of their engines the Case International 995s were purposeful tractors

The classic tractor

The Ford 5000 was the epitome of a workhorse and spawned the equally famous Ford 7000

In the tractor wars of the early 70s the Massey Ferguson 165 was a firm favourite in the red corner

Deutz were one of the last to use an air cooled diesel. 6 cylinders gave 100hp in the DX.6.05

The Origins of the Fastrac can be traced back to the Trantor, but JCB made the idea work

Age shall not weary them

The Fordson majors were simple, effective and carried on forever. Production ended nearly 60 years ago

Leyland tractors were noisy and robust but had an engine that never died

The Massey Ferguson 35 was another farmyard favourite loved by many

Zetors had an unfortunate reputation for being cheap and cheerful, yet they often outlived the competition

Beyond the normal tractor

The heavy hitting Ford 7710 is not at all rare, but on skinny tyres they are something different altogether

Now part of CNN, Steyrs were rarely brought to Ireland, but they should not be underestimated

Introduced in 1995, the Mega 8000 series carried the Valtra valmet name for a short time

Another uncommon example of a tractor from a company undergoing transition as Fiatagri metamorphosed into New Holland