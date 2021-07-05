Tractor enthusiasts were out in force in Co. Wicklow at weekend (Sunday, July 4) as a major tractor run took place at Tinahely.
275 tractors turned out in aid of John O’Keefe, a local contractor who is well known in the Coolboy district for his charitable fundraising efforts. He was diagnosed with cancer himself and is now bravely battling the disease.
Altogether 429 vehicles took part, the remainder being cars and trucks. With the proceeds of the tractor run added to the money already donated, the total collected for John now stands at just above €46,000.
A day out for all
The event was being held for a character who is well-known and much respected in the area so the ‘Here for the Hat’ attracted not just individual tractors drivers but also groups of friends and families.
A mammoth turnout at tractor run
With this number of tractors present there was bound to be a good and interesting variety of machines amongst them all.
Ages ranged from the 60s era right up to the latest models from the main brands. The manufactures which dominated the event are a reflection of who the local dealers represent.
New Holland, and the earlier Fords, were perhaps the most popular but John Deere and Massey Ferguson were very close behind.
Advertisement
Also popular were Valtra, Deutz and Case with a scattering of older Internationals also showing up.
There were also a good number of Fendts and Valtras, both considered somewhat exotic up to recent times, but they seemed to have established themselves well in the south east.
Many machines obviously worked for their keep while others were retired or just deployed on light duties around the farm.
On the other hand, some very shiny items came along which, when compared to models of just 20 years ago, really went to show how the prime mover has developed in the first part of this century.
A few of the many
Unfortunately there isn’t the space to show all the tractors present so a few highlights, oddities and those of interest are shown in the galleries below (just click on a photo to enlarge and scroll across).