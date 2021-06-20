The small rural community of Coolboy, Co. Wicklow, has come together to support local man John ‘The Hat’ O’Keeffe who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

“We hope that people will join us in supporting our friend, John O’ Keeffe, known as ‘The Hat’ in his ongoing journey with cancer,” said Des Willoughby, a friend and neighbour of John’s who, along with the ‘Here for the Hat’ team, has organised a GoFundMe campaign which has already brought in over €25,000.

John ‘The Hat’ is now facing into a number of serious operations and further treatments which will require a long recovery time. A group of friends are working to raise funds to meet the day-to-day expenses John is facing, so that he can focus all of his energy on recovery.

With Covid-19 restrictions now easing, they have planned a tractor run which will take place in Coolboy on Sunday, July 4, at 1:00p.m.

The tractor run entry fee is €20 per vehicle and the organisers are appealing for a good turnout of tractors, trucks and vintage cars. Everyone who takes part will be entered in a draw and the event will adhere to all public health guidelines.

“We see this as a fitting way to show our support to John as he has worked in agricultural contracting for many years. He is well known to farming families across Wicklow, Wexford, Carlow and Kildare,” said Des, a tenor who sings with the group ‘Celtic Brothers’, an act born of the successful and popular group ‘The Willoughby Brothers’.

“Over the years John has always been one of the first to step forward to support and help with other fundraising efforts and community causes and we hope our support now will help him continue his fight with the same positivity and strength he has shown to date.”