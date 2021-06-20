A tractor is an essential vehicle on every farm – and cannot be done without. However, it is vital that farmers know what risks to look out for when operating their tractors.

According to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), a thorough risk assessment on one’s tractor is crucial every year.

Before starting work, the HSA advises on conducting a five-minute check to ensure your machine.

The operator should check that:

All windows are clean for good visibility;

The brake pedals are locked together so that the brakes pull evenly;

The cab floor is clear, to avoid pedals jamming;

The hydraulics;

The hand brake;

The Transmission oil, to avoid damage;

The steps, to avoid slips and falls;

Tyres;

The engine oil;

Lights and mirrors;

The radiator, to prevent overheating.

Turning to safe tractor operations, the authority notes that competent drivers should always follow “Safe Systems of Work”.

This means that a competent driver should: know one’s controls; travel at the correct speed for the conditions; stop if you sense danger or a risk; and safe practice on and off the vehicle, using good footing and handholds getting in and out of the cab.

In addition, the HSA recommends full concentration on the task at hand; the use of a seatbelt where present; and to ensure passengers are secured (where passenger seats are provided by the manufacturer).

Meanwhile, when finished with the tractor, the HSA advises on the SAFE STOP procedure. This, the authority says, “will eliminate most yard accidents”, ensuring you or your family won’t get crushed, entrapped or entangled if the six steps are followed.

The six SAFE STOP steps include:

Bring the tractor to a stop at a safe place; Apply the handbrake; Disengage; Lower implements; Engine off; Remove the key.

Only when these are followed should the driver dismount, the HSA says.