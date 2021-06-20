AgriSearch is producing a series of short videos to introduce the farmers involved in the European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project: ‘Multi-species swards (MSS) for beef and sheep’.

This EIP project aims to bring together a group of individuals with complementary knowledge and experience in order to investigate the feasibility and practicality of including MSS on commercial beef and sheep farms.

This will in turn significantly increase the knowledge of MSS use and management strategies, specific to Northern Ireland, and its impact on animal performance.

Use of multi-species swards

The first farmer featured in this series is Dale Orr, from Strangford Co. Down, who discusses his previous experience with using multi-species swards within his sheep and beef system and how they are well suited to the dry conditions on his farm.

As part of the EIP project he hopes to build upon his experience to date by trialling a new multi-species mix for his sheep.

The EIP project will follow this new mix from establishment to management and assess its performance as part of the wider feasibility study. This video is now available to view on the AgriSearch website and YouTube channel.

The series will run throughout the summer and next up will be Paul Turley, and his sons Frank and Thomas, who run a large extensive beef enterprise near Downpatrick.

In addition to the ‘meet the farmers’ videos, AgriSearch has also published a webinar recording in which Dr. David Patterson from Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), introduces the topic of multi-species swards, summarises the results of recent research and discusses options for MSS seed mixes and the establishment of multi-species swards.

A copy of a literature review undertaken by Dr. Denise Lowe from AFBI on recent research on multi-species swards for beef and sheep as part of the EIP project is available to download from the AgriSearch website.

This project, as part of the European Innovation Partnership, is cofunded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).