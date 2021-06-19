Breeding 2021 on the majority of spring-calving herds is now six or seven weeks in, with many farms now switching to the use of beef AI or stock bulls.

The latest figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) handheld statistics show that 858,715 cows have been served already this year, an increase of 78,135 compared to 2020 figures, representing a 9.53% increase.

With many AI companies reporting a reduction in the demand for Jersey sires, Agriland spoke with John Tobin, systems manager for LIC Ireland to see how the 2021 breeding season has gone.

LIC Ireland

Speaking with John about how the 2021 breeding has gone so far, he stated: ”This year has been a very good year with record growth in conventional, sexed [semen] and our new test bulls, with an increase of 30% nationally.

”This is a combination of existing customers expanding herd sizes and a number of new customers to LIC,” he added. Breed Sexed or conventional AI code Name Jersey Sexed and conventional JE6238 Ulmarra Gallovant NZ Holstein Friesian Sexed and conventional FR6730 Arkan MGH Backdrop-ET S2F NZ Kiwicross Sexed and conventional ZSP Priests Sierra NZ Top LIC bulls for 2021

Sexed semen

John commented on the use of sexed semen this year: ”Sexed straw demand was high – farmers have gained confidence from successful results from last year.

“We saw a 60% increase on last year and we expect this to keep rising, as farmer confidence in sexed semen increases.

”We are seeing that farmers are more willing to use sexed [semen] if the best bulls are sexed, which is driving demand for us.

Advertisement

”This shows the importance of having the right bull sexed for progression of the national herd and the role industry has to play in this,” he added. Image source: LIC

Glen Koru Proclaimer-ET

John went on to say that: ”Our customers see the value in having high-fertility cows, producing a high amount of solids, meaning the farm is then achieving a better milk price and fertility.

”Moorepark Next Gen trials are giving farmers renewed confidence in the Jersey breeds – we have seen a significant increase in Jersey and Jersey-cross usage across the country,” he continued. Image source: LIC

Arkan MGH Backdrop-ET S2F

Popular bulls

Commenting on the popular bulls, John stated: ”All our sexed semen sold out fairly early in the season, so farmers need to be ordering sexed straws before calving starts next year.

“We plan to increase the availability of sexed straws in 2022, but with demand continuing to grow – farmers need to have orders placed early.

”In terms of bulls that were popular this year, Okura Integrity (OKT) remained popular with farmers – with this being the last year he will be available.” Image source: LIC

Okura Integrity (OKT)

”Glen Koru Proclaimer-ET was an new bull on the market this year, him and Arkan MGH Backdrop-ET S2F were popular with farmers.

”Our Irish-born test bulls were also popular with our customers,” he concluded.

Top LIC bulls for 2021

Top selling bulls in 2021 Breed AI code Priests Sierra Kiwicross ZSP Glen Koru Proclaimer-ET Holstein Friesian FR6799 Ulmarra Gallovant Jersey JE6238 Okura Integrity Jersey OKT Arkan MGH Backdrop-ET S2F Holstein Friesian FR6730 LIC top five selling bulls for 2021

Related Stories: Top 50 AI bulls from 2020 breeding season