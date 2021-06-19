A 24-year-old Clare cow is thought to be among the oldest in Ireland.

Tony Henchy from Derryard, near Doonbeg village in west Clare, said that his black-and-white head Angus Cross, Molly, is one of the country’s oldest bovines, according to registrations.

“Molly was my dad’s last cow and when he passed on, I decided that she would end her days here on the farm. I have her daughter and grand-daughter here as well,” said Tony.

“It is a link to the past and to my parents, Martin and Josephine.

“She had 17 calves and was hand-milked in her early years for domestic purposes. My dad bought her mother at Kilrush Mart one time, as a month-old calf from a farmer in Killimer, near the car ferry.

“Molly loves boiled potatoes and slices of bread, but her appetite in general is poor and she is not as active as usual,” added Tony, a suckler farmer who buys in some extra stock for the winter feeding, working 55ac.

“There is huge interest in Molly, especially with young people and the fact that her daughter and grand-daughter are here as well.

“I have spoken to vets and other people and they have not come across a cow of that age.”

Tony keeps her with two other cows in a little paddock to safeguard her from injury.

Oldest cow in the world

What was said to be the oldest cow in the world, Big Bertha, was born in Kerry on March 17, 1945. She went on to live for 48 years.

Pedigree Hereford cow Millbawn Polly (pictured below) died over two years ago at the age of 22. Owned by Sandra and Alan Coote from Virginia, Co. Cavan, she revelled in being at the centre of family life, even featuring in her owners’ wedding photographs.