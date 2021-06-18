Vogelsang, the German based manufacturer of slurry distribution equipment, has launched a virtual showroom by which it may display its product range.

Rather than involve itself in the production of tankers, which are bulky items fighting in a competitive market, the company has focused on the peripherals that require more precise engineering and design. Exploded view of GL pump

The company is best known for its slurry distribution heads, which cut any fibrous material in the slurry before it flows to a ground level application (GLA) boom.

However, it has expanded its range over the years in response to the growing demand for more environmentally-friendly ways of farm waste disposal.

Extended range from Vogelsang

Today it offers slurry pumps, cutters, GLA booms, separators and so on.

Business would appear to be thriving as earlier this month it announced the opening of a €4 million factory extension to help meet growing sales of its slurry spreading equipment.

One of its recent innovations is a slurry acidification unit. This helps preserve the nitrogen present in the material through reducing its pH, a technique that may be of value in Ireland.

It is claimed to reduce nitrogen loss by up to 70%.

Another new range is the UniSpread system which is available either as a dribble bar or trailing shoe-type boom.

The product is designed for narrower working widths and user-friendly retrofitting.

New virtual showroom

Technology has also been brought to bear on the sales side with the launch of a new 360° virtual showroom. This will let visitors interactively explore new agricultural technology without actually being present.

The showroom is created as a 3D space, through which the visitor can move by mouse.

As they do so, it is possible to zoom in and get a close-up view of each product along with application videos, features and brochure downloads.

Vogelsang Ireland was formed in 2013 with an office in Galway and a parts distribution centre in Dublin.