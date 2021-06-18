A further allocation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) of €2m in 2021 will help to recover business lost to Covid-19, and will promote increased consumption of Irish seafood at home.

Pre-Covid-19, Ireland’s seafood industry was worth €1.22bn to the economy, of which, €640m were exports. This is where Ireland needs to return to in the short-term, said Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue recently.

“The Government’s focus on and commitment to new market development remain firmly on the agenda. Up to December 2020, €8m had been allocated to Bord Bia under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund programme to augment existing funds and to promote Irish seafood in the domestic and international markets,” he said.

Bord Bia will receive an additional €2m this year to gain back lost trade, recover new trade, and encourage us to eat more of our Irish fish.

Speaking in the Dáil, MInister McConaloge siad:



“The Covid-19 pandemic caused unprecedented disruption to our traditional seafood markets and supply chains. Ireland’s top five export partners for seafood, France, the UK, Spain, Italy and China, were all severely impacted, especially in the initial months of the pandemic.

“Irish seafood exports were valued at €590m in 2020. That was in the context of 2020 being an extremely fragile year, with both the domestic and export markets reacting to the ongoing challenges posed by Covid-19 and, of course, the UK’s departure from the EU.”

However, challenges aside, he said that opportunities have emerged.

“While exports to key markets in Europe and Asia fell, the value of exports to Africa and the Middle East grew by 87% and 43%, respectively, driven by increased exports of mackerel.

“This year has shown some signs of recovery, as seafood exports to France and Spain grew by 76% in January in value terms, compared with the same period in 2020. Re-establishing the presence of Irish seafood in our key markets, particularly in Europe and Asia, must be a priority for us throughout the remainder of this year.”

In March, the minister established a Seafood Sector Taskforce to mitigate the impacts of the fish quota share reductions arising from the EU/UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, on the Irish fishing industry.

“I established a taskforce to examine all the potential impacts and to make recommendations to me for initiatives that could be taken to provide supports for development and restructuring to ensure a profitable and sustainable fishing fleet, and to identify opportunities for jobs and economic activity in coastal communities dependent on fishing,” he said.

The impact of Brexit on seafood trade is not yet behind us, the minister added.

“Throughout June and July, An Bord Iascaigh Mhara, will be communicating the changes which will come into effect from October 1, this year, through the BIM Brexit hub.

“An Bord Iascaigh Mhara will also host a series of industry webinars, commencing in early August, to outline how the changes will impact on Irish seafood businesses.

“I encourage all Irish seafood producers to make use of these opportunities and to be Brexit ready.”

Approximately 85% of fish landed into Ireland is done so at six centres. The total value of all landings into these centres increased from €224m in 2013 to €257m last year.

“In addition to the fisheries and seafood production industries, the harbours also accommodate ever-increasing amounts of diverse commercial business,” said the minister.