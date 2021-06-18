The occupants of a car were injured and hospitalised after an incident in which a flatbed trailer became disconnected from a tractor on a public road and struck their vehicle.

Gardaí confirmed that they were investigating the incident, which occurred on Main Street in Sallins, Co. Kildare on Wednesday of this week (June 16).

The incident happened at approximately 7:15 that evening.

The trailer disconnected from the tractor before drifting into oncoming traffic and colliding with the car.

The occupants of the car – who were both males – were taken to hospital for treatment of the injuries.

Thankfully, Gardaí confirmed that their injuries were not life threatening in nature.

This is the second road traffic incident involving a tractor to occur in the country in recent days.

On Tuesday, a motorcyclist was hospitalised after a collision with a tractor near Ballineen, Co, Cork.

Advertisement

This incident occurred at around 4:30p.m on the Bandon to Bantry Road (R568).

The motorcyclist – a male – was taken to Cork University Hospital, where his condition was described as “serious”.

Garda investigations continue into that incident.

Last month, Gardaí also investigated two road traffic collisions involving horse in Co. Donegal.

Both collisions occurred when vehicles travelling on the N56 collided with horses that had strayed onto the road, resulting in the deaths of both animals.

Gardaí appealed for information to establish how the horses came to be loose on the road, as they had been secured in nearby fields by their owners.

Legal limits for agricultural trailer coupling

Towing a trailer or other implement with a tractor around one’s farm is an essential part of every-day life for most farmers and operators – but when you drive with these onto a public road, stricter rules apply.

In an Agriland article earlier this month, regulations on the legal limit for couplings and secondary couplings on agricultural vehicles on public roads were explored, using advice provided by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Related Stories: Man hospitalised following collision between tractor and motorcycle