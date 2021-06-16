Investigations are ongoing following a collision between a tractor and a motorcycle which left one man in a serious condition in hospital, according to An Garda Síochána.

The incident occurred near Ballineen, Co. Cork, yesterday evening at around 4:30p.m.

Confirming the news to Agriland, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision, involving a motorcycle and a tractor, that occurred on the Bandon to Bantry Road (R568) just outside of Ballineen on June 15, at approximately 4:30p.m.

“The motorcyclist, a male, has been taken to Cork University Hospital. His condition is described as serious.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda representative added.

Last month, Gardaí investigated two road traffic collisions involving horses in Co. Donegal last week.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 24, on the N56 national route near the village of Kilmacrennan.

In an appeal for information on social media on Monday (May 31), local Gardaí based in the county said:

“Gardaí in Milford are investigating two traffic collisions which occurred at Cashelgay, Kilmacrennan in the early hours May 24, 2021.

“Both collisions occurred when vehicles travelling on the N56 collided with horses that had strayed onto the road, resulting in the deaths of both animals.

“Gardaí are appealing for information to establish how these horses came to be loose on the road as they had been secured in nearby fields by their owners.”

“Gardaí at Milford are appealing for any information the public may have and if you have any information which may assist please contact Milford Garda Station on: 074-9153060,” the Garda statement concluded.