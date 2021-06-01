Garda investigations have begun into two road traffic collisions involving horses in Co. Donegal last week, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 24, on the N56 national route near the village of Kilmacrennan.

In an appeal for information on social media yesterday (Monday, May 31), local Gardaí based in the county said:

“Gardaí in Milford are investigating two traffic collisions which occurred at Cashelgay, Kilmacrennan in the early hours May 24, 2021.

“Both collisions occurred when vehicles travelling on the N56 collided with horses that had strayed onto the road, resulting in the deaths of both animals.

“Gardaí are appealing for information to establish how these horses came to be loose on the road as they had been secured in nearby fields by their owners.”

Commenting on the accompanying photograph (above) the Garda statement added:

“Gardaí from Milford are pictured at Cashelgay early this morning [yesterday] when they conducted a checkpoint and filled in questionnaires with passing motorists who may have passed this location at the same time last Monday when these incidents occurred.

“Gardaí at Milford are appealing for any information the public may have and if you have any information which may assist please contact Milford Garda Station on: 074-9153060,” the Garda statement concluded.