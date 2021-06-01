Following “strong export sales” of Irish beef through its global network in 2020, Lidl Ireland is planning for a 42% increase in beef exports for 2021, the supermarket giant has revealed.

Last year Lidl and its beef supplier, Cavan-based Liffey Meats, revealed they secured exports to the value of €14 million despite the ongoing challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.

For 2021 exports are projected to be in the region of €20 million – up 42% year on year, the retail chain says.

Lidl has also confirmed that it has “participated fully” with Grant Thornton for a report on beef price transparency as part of the Beef Taskforce, initiated in 2019 by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Lidl provided purchase data and sales data for a range of beef products, from steaks to mince, to Grant Thornton “in an effort to aid the taskforce and be fully transparent”, the firm said.

Back in 2019 Lidl “was the first retailer to publicly outline its beef buying specifications” and was widely praised by some farming associations for confirming that it accepted meat up to 36 months of age with a minimum certification requirement for Bord Bia Quality Assured beef under the Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme.

Commenting, John Paul Scally, chief executive officer for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said:

“At Lidl, supporting and developing Irish suppliers has always been a priority for us and as a key stakeholder in the Irish agri-food sector we take our responsibilities very seriously.

Irish beef is an exceptional product and Lidl are proud to sell millions of Irish beef products, not just in our 209-strong store network here, but in Lidl stores in 20 countries across Europe and in the United States.

“Our exports are projected to be up 42% year on year, which is welcome news for the industry.

“Separately we also wish to convey our disappointment that the Grant Thornton report into beef price transparency may not be fully conclusive.

“Lidl cooperated fully in providing all the requested sales and purchase data and we remain committed to working with the taskforce in whatever capacity we can,” Scally concluded.