Lidl agrees €14 million beef export deal with Liffey Meats

Lidl Ireland and Liffey Meats have secured exports to the value of €14 million, an increase of 20% on 2019 figures, the retail giant has announced.

Revealing the news today, Tuesday, April 21, the German headquartered retail group noted that the agreement was reached “despite the ongoing challenges of Covid-19 and the uncertainty Brexit brings to the agricultural industry”.

The deal will see 17 fresh and frozen Bord Bia Quality Assured products exported over the next 12 months to Lidl stores in the US and around Europe; a welcome announcement as the beef industry has faced a turbulent 12 months.

The agreement will see a quarter of a million burgers sent to 3,200 stores across Germany, along with two planned promotions for US stores this summer.

The retailer noted that in 2017 Lidl was the first Irish retailer to facilitate a deal with its US counterparts that saw Irish beef labelled with the USDA seal of approval, which was secured after three years of engagement between Bord Bia and the USDA, on the shelves of Lidl stores.

The USDA label guarantees US consumers that the claims of Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish beef are validated by their own national authority.

Speaking about the partnership, Ciaran Beirne of Liffey Meats said:

This opportunity to leverage new international markets is a game-changer for our business.

“We are extremely grateful to Lidl for the ongoing support and investment, particularly now in these unprecedented times. We look forward bringing premium Irish grass-fed beef to consumers across the globe.”

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, added:

“Lidl Ireland has always been a significant exporter of Irish food and drink and a committed stakeholder in the Irish food industry.

This is an exceptionally challenging time for Irish suppliers and Irish farmers, so I am pleased to see Lidl’s tangible efforts to support the Irish beef industry and its continued commitment to sourcing Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish beef.

Finally, John Paul Scally, managing director for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said:

“At Lidl, supporting and developing our local supplier network has always been a priority for us and now, more than ever, we are committed to investing in our partners.

“With our commitment and support they can strengthen their supply chains, build their capacity and workforce to supply not only the island of Ireland, but more than 18 countries across Europe and the U.S. with quality Irish beef.”