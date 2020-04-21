Aurivo lowers milk price for March supplies

Aurivo has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for March, announcing a reduced figure on the previous month due to Covid-19’s impact on markets.

In a statement yesterday evening, Monday, April 20, the Sligo-headquartered co-op said:

The board has decided to reduce the March milk base price by 1.5c/L giving a price of 31.48c/L including VAT and a 1.48c/L unconditional early calving bonus.

Noting that the cooperative’s average pay-out will be 34.25c/L including VAT for last month’s milk, a representative of the processor explained:

“Both powder and butter global markets are weak, with demand negative as a result of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, Aurivo reduced the March milk price in Northern Ireland by 1.25p/L to a base price of 24p/L.

The spokesperson said:

“Aurivo are doing everything possible to reduce the coronavirus impact on the business and pay the maximum milk price that markets can return.”

Dairygold milk price

On Friday, April 17, southern processor Dairygold confirmed that its base price for March milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat is 29.69c/L including VAT and bonuses.

This is a reduction of 2c/L on the February milk price.

“This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 33.8c/L based on average March milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold and the March early calving bonus,” a spokesperson for the co-op said.