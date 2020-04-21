Sheep marts: Strong demand and small numbers on offer are driving prices up

Strong trade, prices increasing all round and buyers looking to get their hands on anything they can are just some of the comments coming from mart managers across the country.

As marts start to get up and running – albeit under strict protocols and social distancing measures – the sheep trade seems to be heading on an upward trajectory in comparison to the beef and dairy sectors.

At the moment, there are plenty of buyers; the problem is sourcing the sheep, according to mart managers. Marts are currently seeing half the number of sheep coming through the gates – due to Covid-19; however, this is leading to buyers battling it out for quality lots and subsequently driving the prices up.

Factory prices for spring lambs, cast ewes and hoggets also seems to be driving the mart trade at the moment, as quotes continue to increase week-on-week.

Prices – for all types of stock – are on the rise, with mart managers reporting increases as much as €5/head.

Heavy hoggets seem to be edging back up to the €140/head mark, with hoggets weighing upwards of 50kg selling from €130-142/head.

Factory-fit hoggets weighing between 45kg and 50kg are also a firm trade, with prices for these types ranging from €118/head up to €130/head.

As the weeks progress, the number of spring lambs on offer continues to increase and so do the prices for these lots. Lambs weighing between 40kg and 50kg are making €125-140/head.

In terms of cast ewes, there is a strong demand for both factory and feeding-type ewes according to reports. Heavy ewes are making up to €140/head and, in some cases, even more.

Carnew Mart

Over 700 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, April 16. There was an even split of cast ewes, hoggets and spring lambs, with just over 50 ewes with lambs at foot on offer as well.

There was a “serious” demand for all types of stock, with buyers keen to get their hands on whatever they could, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

Taking a look at the prices, spring lambs made from €124-139/head on the day. Butcher hoggets weighing over 50kg sold from €135-142/head.

There was strong demand for cast ewes, with prices for these lots ranging between €125/head and €148/head. On the other hand, feeding ewes were a solid trade, with the majority of these types selling from €75-110/head.

Just over 50 ewes with lambs at foot were on offer on the day. Ewes with two lambs at foot sold from €200-220/head, whereas, ewes with one lamb at foot made from €150-180/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: 20 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €133/head;

25 lambs weighing 50kg sold for €138.50/head;

16 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €136/head;

25 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €137/head;

18 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €126/head. Sample hogget prices: 20 hoggets weighing 63kg sold for €142/head;

19 hoggets weighing 62kg sold for €141/head;

29 hoggets weighing 49kg sold for €135.50/head;

18 hoggets weighing 45kg sold for €123/head;

20 hoggets weighing 43kg sold for €117/head;

18 hoggets weighing 38kg sold for €102/head.

Tuam Mart

Tuam Mart held its first sheep sale in over a month on Tuesday, April 14. There were 226 sheep on offer on the day, with the majority of these consisting of factory and butcher-type stock.

The top price on the day was achieved by a pen of ewe hoggets weighing 65kg which sold for €148.50/head.

Hoggets weighing between 50kg and 55kg made up to €140/head. Factory-fit hoggets weighing between 44kg and 50kg made between €120/head and €130/head.

Prices for store hoggets were similar to what they were previous to the outbreak of the coronavirus, with hoggets weighing 40kg making up to €110/head.

Speaking about the sale, the mart manager, Marian Devane, said: “Both the buyers and sellers were happy with how the sale went, so all in all, I would consider it a success.

“It was great to get back up and running again in some capacity to give farmers the opportunity to get stock moved on.”

Tullow Mart

Tullow Mart is due to hold its first sale since the announcement that marts were to open again – albeit under strict protocols and social distancing measures – today, Tuesday, April 21.

However, over the past few weeks, the mart has still helped farmers to get stock moved on. Speaking about the trade, mart manager, Eric Driver, said: “We weighed in sheep on three different days last week and over the course of the week, the trade improved day-on-day.

“There is a huge demand for factory-type sheep and the increase in factory prices over the past week or so seems to be a contributing factor.”

Butcher hoggets weighing upwards of 50kg made up to €134/head. Whereas, hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €130/head.

There was a strong trade for spring lambs, with lambs weighing 46kg making €134/head, while another pen of lambs weighing 42kg sold for €130/head.

In terms of cast ewes, the trade for these types has remained firm, with ewes weighing between 100kg and 105kg making €135-140/head. Feeding ewes weighing 70-80kg sold from €110-115/head.

Dowra Mart

Some 420 sheep were on offer at Dowra Mart on Friday, April 17.

All well-fleshed sheep were a very strong trade, with prices up €2-5/head on last week according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.

On the day, spring lambs made as much as €148/head. Good-quality hoggets – weighing up to 55kg – made from €120/head up to €142/head.

Heavy cull ewes made from €90/head up to €130/head for the heavy ewes. Ewes with lambs at foot were a better trade, according to Terry, with prices for these lots ranging from €110/head up to a top price of €210/head.