UCD School of Agriculture set to host information event on masters’ programmes – online

The University College Dublin (UCD) School of Agriculture is set to host an online information event to discuss various masters’ programmes that are on offer tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22.

The event, which would normally have taken place on campus, has been forced to move online due to the outbreak of the coronavirus which has seen the college campus close.

The event is due to kick off at 1:00pm and finish up at 2:00pm. On the day, masters’ programmes relating to knowledge transfer (KT), extension and education will be discussed – namely the Masters in Agricultural Innovation and Extension and the Masters in Agricultural Innovation Support.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Valerie Abbott from the School of Agriculture in UCD said: “These masters’ programmes equip graduates with the skills and knowledge to develop successful careers in advisory services, technical consultancy and education delivery.

Advertisement

“The programmes discussed will include the UCD full-time programme, the Teagasc Walsh Scholarships and the Macra Agricultural Skillnet programme which is a part-time – distance learning – partially funded option and aimed at those already in the workforce.

“The event will include an overview of the programmes and the application process followed by a panel discussion with three former graduates who will speak on their experience of the programmes and their career opportunities since graduation.”

To register for the event tomorrow, click here.