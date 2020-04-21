More than 2,400 applications received for Calf Investment Scheme
More than 2,400 valid applications were received under the Calf Investment Scheme earlier this year, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed.
In a statement to AgriLand, the department confirmed that a total of 2,414 valid applications were received under the scheme.
It was noted that all valid applications are eligible to receive grant-aid of 40% on the lower of their approval/receipted cost subject to the terms and conditions of the scheme.
At the end of March, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the significant demand for this scheme, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed confirmed that he had increased the scheme’s budget from the original €1.5 million to €4 million, to fully fund all eligible applications received.
Under the scheme, the minimum investment required is €1,000, excluding VAT, while the maximum investment is €7,500 excluding VAT.
The primary investment focus is supporting calf feeding systems such as computerised calf feeders, milk carts with mixer included and calf teat feeders.
When a farmer purchased one of these items, they were also eligible to receive support for the purchase of other items, such as calf milk heaters, calf forage/hay racks, calf meal troughs, calf feed barriers and calf pen dividers.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Charolais bull cross weanling calf
€875
-
Yearling Bullocks
Call for price
-
Simmental Bull
Call for price
-
Incalf heifers
€1,300
-
Yearling bull (organic)
€900
-
Super Ampertaine Elgin Bull
Call for price
-
Cattle
Call for price