A group of TDs has claimed that the Climate Action Bill, which is set to be passed by the Dáil tomorrow (Wednesday, June 16) “blatantly attacks the fabric of rural Ireland and our democracy” in its current form.

The Rural Independent Group of TDs, which has been vocal on the bill in recent weeks, is calling on backbench government TDs to “come out of hiding and stand up for their constituencies and rural communities instead of towing the party line”.

The group called on the government today to “step forward and explain why they are allowing a deeply flawed and damaging Climate Action Bill to be rammed through the Oireachtas”.

The Rural Independent Group consists of: Carol Nolan (Laois-Offaly); Michael Collins (Cork South-West); Danny Healy-Rae (Kerry); Michael Healy-Rae (Kerry); Mattie McGrath (Tipperary); and Richard O’Donoghue (Limerick county).

Speaking today, Mattie McGrath said: “[We] have crafted practical amendments to make the legislation fairer and less destructive to rural Ireland and ordinary people. However, these amendments will not pass without the support of all rural TDs.

“We are providing the platform through our amendments for all rural TDs to step forward and wear the rural Ireland jersey as a united team,” McGrath added.

He continued: “All backbench Fianna Fail and Fine Gael TDs must decide if they want to be on the side of rural communities and family farms, or continue to bat for their political parties’ obsession with power.

“Without changes to this legislation, the damage to Irish agriculture will be immeasurable, leading to thousands of direct and indirect job losses across rural Ireland, while adding enormous and costly volumes of red tape.”

McGrath said that the Rural Independent Group had tabled over 90 amendments to the bill.

The Tipperary TD claimed that issues such as turf-cutting, herd size and planning permission will be “dictated” by a climate advisory council.

“The consequences mean a complete sell-out of the economy, rural communities and the public,” he added.

“The stakes have never been higher… We will give rural backbench government TDs one final opportunity to decide which side they are on when our amendments are debated and voted upon at report stage of the bill on the floor of the Dáil tomorrow,” McGrath concluded.