The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded a slight drop to mark five consecutive decreases over the last two months in its latest auction.

The most recent tender – event 286 – concluded today (Tuesday, June 15) with the GDT Price Index down 1.3%.

Lasting two hours and 21 minutes, today’s event saw 160 participating bidders take part across 18 bidding rounds, with 101 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 21,522MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:

Advertisement

AMF index up 0.6%, average price US$5,687/MT;

Butter index down 1.7%, average price US$4,612/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 0.2%, average price US$4,328/MT;

LAC index up 0.4%, average price US$1,240/MT;

SMP index down 1.7%, average price US$3,356/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 1.8%, average price US$3,997/MT.

In what was a largely steady affair overall, butter and powders took the hardest hit, with whole milk powder (WMP) down 1.8% in index, while both butter and skim milk powder (SMP) both dipped by 1.7% in index.

On the flip side, anhydrous milk fat (AMF) rose slightly in index by 0.6%, while lactose and cheddar also saw small increases in index of 0.4% and 0.2% respectively. Source: Global Dairy Trade

Butter milk power (BMP) was not offered on the day, while sweet whey powder (SWP) was once again not availabe.

The latest index figure of 1,259 is back 17 digits on the last outing of 1,276. Source: Global Dairy Trade