The agricultural output price index is up 13.6% in the year to April 2021, according to latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On a monthly basis, the output price index increased by 2.5% in April 2021 compared with March 2021.

A further comparison of the April 2021 output sub-indices with the April 2020 sub-indices shows overall animal output prices increased by 15.1%, with sheep increasing by 30.6%, cattle increasing by 18.1% and pigs dropping by 11%.

Animal products increased by 18.8%, with milk increasing by 19.4%.

Overall crop output price is up 3.2% from last year. Wool price dropped by 66% from April 2020.

CSO input price index

The agricultural input price index increased by 1.2% between March and April of this year.

On an annual basis, the agricultural input price index increased by 5.6% in April 2021 compared with April 2020.

Energy and fertilisers were up 11.5% and 8.6% respectively on April 2020 prices.

Feeding stuffs increased by 7.3% from last year; seeds increased by 9.4%; and veterinary expenses increased by 1.2%.

Measures trends

The indices monitor trends in prices paid to farmers for their produce and in prices paid by farmers for purchases of goods and services.

An EU harmonised methodology is used to compile these price indices. The estimates are also sent to Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.