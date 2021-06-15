The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) is warning about unlicensed agents that are advertising property online without displaying a license number.

Pat Davitt, IPAV chief executive highlighted the issue in the institute’s monthly correspondence with members.

Within that, he said that he had been made aware of some unlicensed agents advertising on property portals but their license number had not been displayed.

The chief executive said that following discussions with property websites, it was agreed that advertisements that are submitted without details of a license attached, will not be allowed.

“Following discussions with Daft.ie, MyHome.ie and the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PRSA), both portals have agreed not to allow agents who don’t produce their license numbers to advertise in future,” said the IPAV chief executive.

He also requested members to report any such ads.

“Should members come across unlicensed agents advertising on either portal, please contact IPAV and we will discuss with the portal to have them removed.”

According to the PRSA, unlicensed agents are breaking the law.

Anyone – including companies, partnerships and employees – who provide the following property services in the State (regardless of where the property is located) requires a license from the PRSA:

Auction of private property other than land;

Purchase or sale, by whatever means, of land;

Letting of land;

Property management services.

There are a number of exemptions to this, e.g. short-term letting for bone fide tourism or leisure purposes (eight weeks or fewer), auction of State property or a charity auction.

The full list of exemptions can be found in Section 3(1) of the Property Services (Regulation) Act 2011.