The board of Kepak Group has appointed of Prof. Damien McLoughlin as a non-executive director.

Prof. McLoughlin is marketing subject area head at University College Dublin (UCD) Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, specialising in agribusiness strategy and marketing.

Prof. McLoughlin is also a visiting professor at some of the world’s leading business schools including the S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University; the Indian School of Business; ESMT (Berlin); NYU Stern School; and Tuck School at Dartmouth College.

He has also contributed to senior executive programmes in agribusiness at both Harvard Business School, International Institute for Management Development (IMD) and Purdue University.

Agribusiness sustainability programmes

According to Kepak, Prof. McLoughlin has worked on the development and marketing of agribusiness sustainability programmes in a number of countries and has written a number of cases studies on industry leading firms on this topic.

He also played a role in the development of Bord Bia’s talent development programmes, including in the area of sustainability.

Prof. McLoughin has published more than 70 papers and two books on strategy and marketing issues as well as 25 case studies relating to leadership and strategy issues in global food and agribusiness, covering all geographies and major sectors.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Studies degree from Dublin City University (DCU), a Master of Business Studies degree from UCD, and PhD in marketing from Lancaster University (UK).

Kepak Group

Kepak Group is a family-owned meat company with a history of over 50 years within the meat craft industry.

From the establishment of a butcher shop in Dublin in 1966, Kepak has grown significantly and today the group has a turnover of €1.5 billion and employs over 3,500 people.

Kepak operates 12 manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland and the UK with sales offices in Europe, the US and Asia.