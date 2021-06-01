The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded a slight drop to mark four consecutive decreases over the last two months in its latest auction.

The most recent tender – event 285 – concluded today (Tuesday, June 1) with the GDT Price Index down 0.9%.

Lasting one hour and 56 minutes, today’s event saw 165 participating bidders take part across 13 bidding rounds, with 116 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 22,825MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:

AMF index down 0.8%, average price US$5,654/MT;

Butter index down 5.4%, average price US$4,690/MT;

BMP index down 7.5%, average price US$3,810/MT;

Ched index up 0.5%, average price US$4,324/MT;

LAC index down 1.6%, average price US$1,236/MT;

SMP index down 0.5%, average price US$3,415/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 0.5%, average price US$4,062/MT.

The most dramatic move on the day was recorded by the butter milk powder (BMP) index which saw a 7.5% slide; butter also recorded a hefty 5.4% drop in index.

Other decreases recorded on the day were less severe, with lactose down 1.6%, anhydrous milk fat (AMF) down 0.8%, skim milk powder (SMP) down 0.5% and whole milk powder (WMP) down 0.5%.

Cheddar recorded the only increase in index on the day, rising by 0.5%, the GDT notes. Image source: Global Dairy Trade

Once again, sweet whey powder (SWP) was not available at today’s auction.

The latest index figure of 1,276 is back 11 digits on the last outing of 1,287. Image source: Global Dairy Trade