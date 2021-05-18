Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for April supplies – revealing an increase to its price for last month’s milk.

This follows a meeting of the co-op’s board on the matter.

Announcing the move today (Tuesday, May 18), a spokesperson for the southern cooperative said:

“Dairygold has increased its April quoted milk price by 0.5c/L to 35.0c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

“This milk price equates to an average April farm gate milk price of 37.8c/L based on average April milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers,” the co-op representative added.

“The quoted milk price for April based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 38.3c/L.”

The company spokesperson noted: “We are now passing through peak milk production and while national milk supplies are well ahead of prior year, overall EU supplies remain in line.

There has been some volatility in dairy markets particularly as Covid-19 restrictions are being eased but in the overall context dairy markets remain reasonably positive.

As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis, the representative concluded.