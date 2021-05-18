Marts held yesterday (Monday, May 17) witnessed a large entry of sheep, especially spring lambs, compared to last week, many mart managers noted, with prices up or on par to last week also.

Sales held at Ennis, Kilkenny and Raphoe marts noted big numbers and a very lively trade across the board.

With factory prices holding at a high level, buyers were both active ringside and online.

Looking at the trade, spring lamb prices held very much the same as last week, with top prices of between €173/head up to €180/head seen for 50kg plus lambs.

Similarly, a good trade was seen for 46-49kg lambs, with prices breaking the €170/head mark on a number of occasions at marts.

Cull ewe prices also crept up at sales on Monday, with top prices of €180/head seen for 90kg plus ewes.

Finished hoggets alos remain a good trade, with prices ranging from €150-172/head, on average.

Kilkenny Mart

500 sheep were on offer at Kilkenny Mart yesterday (May 17), with the trade similar to last week, according to the mart’s auctioneer, George Candler.

Spring lambs peaked at €174/head. Cull ewes sold to a high of €175/head, while hoggets sold to a tops of €171/head.

Sample lamb prices:

12 at 50kg sold for €174/head or €3.48/kg;

Five at 47kg sold for €173/head or €3.68/kg;

10 at 46kg sold for €171/head or €3.72/kg;

12 at 45kg sold for €166/head or €3.69/kg;

10 at 43kg sold for €164/head or €3.81/kg;

16 at 42kg sold for €158/head or €3.76/kg.

Ennis Mart

Just over 480 sheep were on offer at Ennis Mart yesterday (May 17), which saw a clearance rate of 100%.

The mart’s manager, Martin McNamara reported a strong entry of lambs, which were met with a very good trade.

Prices topped €173/head for 49kg lambs. Once again, cull ewes were met with an excellent trade and sold to a high of €180/head.

Ewes with pairs sold up to a high of €300/unit.

Sample lamb prices:

13 at 45kg sold for €166/head or €3.69/kg;

Six at 44kg sold for €166/head or €3.77/kg;

Nine at 49kg sold for €173/head or €3.53/kg;

11 at 47.5kg sold for €171/head or €3.60/kg;

Seven at 44kg sold for €169/head or €3.84/kg;

Nine at 43.5kg sold for €168/head or €3.86/kg;

Seven at 46kg sold for €172/head or €3.74/kg.

Raphoe Mart

Anne Harkin of Raphoe Mart reported a good entry of sheep which were met with a very strong trade yesterday (May 17).

Spring lamb prices topped €180/head for 55kg lambs. Hoggets sold to a high of €172/head, while fat ewes reached €184/head.

Ewes with lambs continue to be a good trade at the Donegal-based mart and topped €295/unit for ewes with two lambs.

Price ranges for spring lambs:

30-35kg sold for €90-120/head;

35-37kg sold for €120-127/head;

37-40kg sold for €130-150/head;

40-55kg sold for €150-180/head.