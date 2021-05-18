A new initiative to support mental health among farmers and within rural communities has been launched by ICOS Skillnet.

This is the learning and development division of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

Mental-health risks

The programme will start with two online workshops in June aimed at advising and helping participants to recognise and cope with mental-health issues.

The course covers the various mental health risks that can arise for farmers as lone workers.

It outlines how they can recognise the warning signs both in themselves and others, showing how they can engage with and support neighbours and family who are experiencing similar difficulties.

Mental-health supports

The course also outlines the supports available to farmers and how to access these; it informs on how to look after and improve their own mental health; and emphasises the importance of staying connected and managing stress.

ICOS Skillnet has teamed up with the Chris Mee group, one of the largest providers of health-and-safety-related education and training in Ireland, and the course will be delivered by a professional skilled in the area of mental health.

The workshops are designed to provide information including practical tips and advice that will be useful to all farmers at any time now or in the future.

Billy Goodburn of ICOS Skillnet said:

“It’s essential to understand that everyone experiences stress at some point in their lives.

“It’s good to know that this is a common experience for very many people and that people are not alone in this, even if their work or career has a solitary element to it, as in farming.

“This programme is about prevention and promoting ongoing good health in the farming community.”

Course programme

Outline of common problems.

Why are farmers at risk?

Lone workers: “Out of sight – out of mind?

Feeling disconnected.

Feeling unsupported.

Added pressure of Covid-19.

Being aware of the signs of deteriorating mental health.

Getting past the stigma.

Reaching out for help.

How to help others.

Dealing with stress.

Looking after your mind.

Learning to control the things you can control.

Pruning your mind.

Healthy body….healthy mind.

Staying socially connected.

Accessing supports.

The course is free of charge and will initially have a maximum of 10 people for each workshop held on June 3 and 10, from 10.30 a.m–1.00 p.m.

Anyone interested in taking part can:

Email ICOS Skillnet [email protected]; or

Call Breeda Flood 086 827 7814 or Billy Goodburn 087 126 5542.