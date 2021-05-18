Aldi has warned that a report on the value of Irish beef in the supply chain, commissioned by the Beef Market Taskforce, will “fail in its objectives”.

A draft version of the report – compiled by professional services firm Grant Thornton – has been shared with stakeholders on the taskforce.

In a letter to the taskforce chairperson Michael Dowling, the retailer raised concerns over what it suggested was a lack of engagement with the report process by some other retailers.

“It remains our understanding that the report has serious deficiencies and will fail in its objectives to identify the value of Irish beef to the end consumer.

“We believe this is due to the non-engagement by other stakeholders, including retailers, with the Grant Thornton report,” the letter argued.

Aldi remarked that it was “fully committed” to the taskforce and was “happy” to work with stakeholders. This, the retailer said, included the “sharing of 100% of the information that was requested”.

“This was an unprecedented move by our business but was reflective of the seriousness with which we view the issue for the sector,” the retailer said.

“However, we now understand that a number of our competitors did not engage and this will have a detrimental impact on the quality of the report and also the work of the taskforce.”

The letter stated: “If the report does not reach the conclusions that were expected of it, it will be considered a failure, and the work and investment of all who actively participated in the process will be wasted. This will be a significant disappointment.”

Aldi asked Dowling to publicly confirm “which retailers participated in the process and which did not”.

“To ensure transparency this information should be made available as soon as possible,” the retailer argued.

The letter concludes: “Aldi continues to support the objectives of the Beef Market Taskforce and the wider work of government, including the development of a food ombudsman… However, these efforts need to be informed by experience to date.”