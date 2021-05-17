The significance of last week’s confirmation by Teagasc, that the use of protected urea does not lead to residues appearing in milk cannot be underestimated.

And here’s why: A combination of protected urea and low emission slurry spreading (LESS) systems, can get us 80% of the way to where we need to be when it comes to reducing the levels of ammonia escaping to the atmosphere from Irish farms.

I don’t buy-in to a lot of what is being written and said about the need for Irish agriculture to reduce its level of output, as the industry commits to reaching carbon neutrality.

In my opinion, it is inherently unfair to have targets foisted upon an industry, without the experts really having a grasp of what actual good this very same sector is delivering from a climate change perspective.

Lack of data on carbon sequestering

For all we know, a combination of our oils, hedges and woodlands are actively sequestering countless tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) on an annual basis.

As yet, we don’t have an accurate picture of what is happening in this regard. And, until we do, the need to weigh the industry down with punitive targets does not arise.

Besides, I am firmly of the view that a commitment to improving the efficiency of our farm production systems would get us well down the road in terms of securing carbon neutrality while, at the same time, retaining current output levels.

Ammonia vs protected urea

Ammonia, though, is an entirely different matter.

While not a greenhouse gas (GHG), atmospheric ammonia easily dissolves in rain and, via this route, contaminates our drinking water supplies.

The need to reduce the levels of the gas escaping from our farms is obvious.

Earlier in the spring, reports of protected urea shortages were reported. However, I am pretty certain that this matter has now been resolved.

But the problem of how we spread slurry has yet to be fully resolved. If it were up to me, I would ban – outright – the use of splash plates.

Environmentally-friendly resources

The reality is, that a host of LESS systems are now available. These include trailing shoes and shallow injection systems. No end of research has been carried, using these technologies.

All of the work has confirmed that they act to both reduce the environmental footprint of a farming business, while enhancing the fertiliser value of the slurry being spread.

This is a ‘win-win’ scenario and their universal application seems like an absolute no brainer to me.

I am told that there is a six month waiting list when it comes to ordering a new low emission slurry spreading kit.

If Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue introduced a ban on splash plates now, but effective from January 1, 2022, this would give all relevant farmers and contractors sufficient time to get their houses in order.

