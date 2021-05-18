A John Deere Gator utility vehicle, a 4×4, a trailer and diesel were stolen in a spate of rural thefts which took place in the midlands over the weekend, according to An Garda Síochána.

The property was taken in an overnight raid across a number of locations in counties Laois and Offaly on Sunday night / Monday morning (May 16 and 17), local Gardaí have confirmed.

Gator gone

In a warning to rural residents in the midlands region, Gardaí based in the Laois / Offaly division said:

“We are investigating a number of thefts from rural locations around our division overnight.

“Thefts in Borris in Ossory [of a] jeep; a trailer and diesel in Clonaslee and a John Deere Gator four-wheel in Cadamstown.

“Report any sheds in area you may have concerns about,” the Garda statement urged.

“Pictured is the four-wheel John Deere Gator stolen which also had two glass doors fitted,” it added.

Anyone with information which may be of use can get in touch with local Gardaí here.

Trailer theft

Meanwhile, an investigation has begun by An Garda Síochána into the theft of a trailer from a yard in Co. Offaly.

The trailer was stolen along with other items in a raid on Saturday night, May 15, from a premises in Croghan, near Tullamore.

In a short statement on the matter, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft that occurred between May 15 and 16 [Saturday and Sunday] 2021 at a premises in Croghan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. A trailer and some equipment were taken.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda spokesperson added.

According to locals, the trailer in question is an 8ft x 5ft Murphy cattle trailer, which was last seen in the Walsh Island area of the county at approximately 7:30p.m on Saturday evening.

It is believed that a black Ssyangyong 4×4 with a number plate bearing “07-WH” was towing the trailer in question.

Anyone with information which may be of use can contact Tullamore Garda Station on: 057-9327600.