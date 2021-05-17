An investigation has begun by An Garda Síochána into the theft of a trailer from a yard in Co. Offaly.

The trailer was stolen along with other items in a raid on Saturday night, May 15, from a premises in Croghan, near Tullamore.

In a short statement on the matter, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft that occurred between May 15 and 16 [Saturday and Sunday] 2021 at a premises in Croghan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. A trailer and some equipment were taken.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda spokesperson added.

According to locals, the trailer in question is an 8ft x 5ft Murphy cattle trailer, which was last seen in the Walsh Island area of the county at approximately 7:30pm on Saturday evening.

It is believed that a black Ssyangyong 4×4 with a number plate bearing “07-WH” was towing the trailer in question.

Anyone with information which may be of use can contact Tullamore Garda Station on: 057-9327600.

Trailer stolen in Meath

Members of An Garda Síochána in Kells have also issued an appeal for information following the theft of a trailer from a property last week.

The trailer is believed to have been stolen between Monday evening and Wednesday morning, according to local Gardaí.

In an appeal for information on the incident, Gardaí said:

“Kells Gardaí are investigating the theft of a TUFF MAC mac 8ft x 5ft trailer almost identical to the one in the photo.

“It is believed that the trailer was stolen between 8:00pm on [Monday] May 10, and 11:00am on [Wednesday] May 12, 2021, from the rear of a house in Oldcastle.”

If anyone sees the trailer for sale on any online auction site or knows where the trailer might be, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Kells.