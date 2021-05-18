Nestlé Ireland has appointed Moira Fitzgerald as its new head of sales.

Fitzgerald assumes responsibility for the commercial function for an extensive portfolio of products across its confectionery, beverages, food, nutrition and pet care categories.

She will lead Nestlé’s commercial strategy in Ireland as it “continues to expand its presence and deliver year-on-year category growth”.

Joining Nestlé Ireland with 20 years’ experience

With almost 20 years’ experience within the food and drinks industry, Fitzgerald has a “passion for people development, leading teams to achieve personal and career growth”.

She is joining Nestlé from her previous role as sales director with Mars Ireland, where she led the commercial strategy across the chocolate, pet care and food categories.

Originally from Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and currently living in Greystones, Co. Wicklow, Fitzgerald holds a master’s degree in business studies from Dublin Institute of Technology and is a graduate of Waterford Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in business studies, with a specialisation in marketing.

New country manager appointed

In March this year, the company appointed Kieran Conroy as the new country manager for Ireland.

Conroy assumed responsibility for the company’s operations and its portfolio of products across the coffee, hot beverages, confectionery, pet care, nutrition and food categories.

He has held a variety of senior management and leadership roles in Nestlé UK and Ireland. He previously held the position of head of sales, becoming a director of Nestlé Ireland whilst also sitting on the Sales Leadership Team.

