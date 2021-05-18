Consumption of dairy products for those aged under 35 increased by 48% during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was particularly true for members of that age cohort that have children. One-third of those without children also reported an increase in dairy consumption.

Figures from the National Dairy Council (NDC) also show that eight in every 10 people believe Irish dairy produce is superior to dairy produce elsewhere.

The NDC’s research tracks changes in attitudes compared to a 2019 study.

Seven in 10 people said that milk is part of a healthy lifestyle.

The research also tracked trends in general dietary habits, with some interesting results.

Fewer people reported following each of the diets mentioned in the NDC survey compared to 2019. Followers of high protein; sugar-free; lactose-free; and vegan diets decreased by 21%; 15%; 8% and 4% respectively.

The level of dietary variation was greatest in those aged 25 to 34 and those in urban areas.

One in 10 people say that they adhere to a ‘dairy-free’ diet. However, this figure increased slightly to 13% respectively of respondents between 25 and 34 and respondents in Dublin.

Notwithstanding this, over 50% of participants said that milk is a sustainable product.

Responding to these figures, Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC, said: “In these unprecedented times, it is heartening to know consumers are seeking out dairy products because they know they can rely on their natural nutritional value and they can be assured of the quality of locally-produced Irish dairy.

The NDC cited lockdown – and thus, more people staying at home – as a possible explanation for the increase in milk consumption.

Interestingly, the slightly more negative attitude towards dairy among millennials did not seem to apply to cheese, with many consuming more now than they were in March 2020.

There was little change in the types of milk being consumed in Irish households. Full fat milk remains the most commonly reported (64%). The average Irish household currently consumes 6.34L of milk a week.

72% of Irish adults feel it is important to buy local products.

“What we’re seeing in this new piece of research is a growing awareness of dairy – milk, specifically – as part of a healthy, modern lifestyle,” Kavanagh said.