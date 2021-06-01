Farm plastic bring centres are reopening for collections around the country this month – with the first centres opening today (Tuesday, June 1), the Irish Farm Film Producers’ Group (IFFPG) has confirmed.

Bring-centres are recycling centres to which farmers can bring their farm plastics for recycling each year, the IFFPG says.

Operating in one to two-day events, such centres are held at locations such as marts, co-op premises and county council recycling facilities.

According to the organisation, bring centres “represent the most cost effective and convenient means by which farmers can recycle farm plastics”. Typically IFFPG operates approximately 235 bring-centres annually.

Bring centres will be run at the following locations for the month of June, with more planned for July and August. County Location Date Carlow Brophy Agri Services, Tullow Monday, June 21 Cork Dairygold, Mogeely Tuesday, June 1 Cork McDonnells Grain, Saleen, Midleton Thursday, June 3 Cork Casteltownroche Car Boot Sale Yard Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5 Cork Glanbia Castlelyons Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9 Cork Mitchelstown Mart Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12 Cork Dairygold Milstreet Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and 30 Galway Headford Mart Tuesday, June 29 Leitrim Drumshanbo Mart Wednesday, June 16 Leitrim Carrigallen Mart (9:00a.m – 2:00p.m) Friday, June 18 Leitrim Mohill Mart Tuesday, June 22 Leitrim Carrig-on-Shannon Showgrounds Wednesday, June 23 Limerick Dromkeen, old meat factory, Drombane Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15 and 16 Limerick Kilmallock Mart Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19 Limerick Pallaskenry GAA Tuesday, June 22 Limerick Ballyhahill, Gortadroma Landfill Thursday, June 24 Limerick Dromcolliher Mart Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26 Mayo Ballina Mart Wednesday, June 2 Mayo Balla Mart Thursday, June 3 Mayo Gibbons concrete yard, Kilkelly Tuesday, June 8 Mayo Ballinrobe Mart Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26 Meath Farrelly Plant Hire, Nobber, Castletown Tuesday, June 8 Meath Grassland Fertilisers, Slane Wednesday, June 9 Meath Drummonds, Alexander Reid, Navan Friday, June 11 Meath William Buttimer’s farm Dalystown, Longwood Saturday, June 12 Meath Royal Town and Country, Ardbraccan, Trim, Kilmessan Tuesday, June 15 Meath Drummonds, Paddingstown, Clonee Thursday, June 17 Meath Drummonds, Drumone Saturday, June 19 Sligo Flannery’s Yard, Finod, Easkey (morning) Thursday, June 10 Sligo Eamon Burke Ltd., Skreen (evening) Thursday, June 10 Sligo Seamus Water’s Farm, Castletown, Drumcliffe Friday, June 11 Westmeath Gaffney’s, Moydrum, Athlone Monday, June 21 Westmeath Sean Doolin Park, Rathconrath, Milltown Tuesday, June 22 Westmeath Ballinagore GAA Wednesday, June 23 Westmeath Moate Agri Supplies, Dublin Road, Moate Thursday, June 24 Westmeath Drummonds Flynn Agri, The Downs Saturday, June 26 Westmeath Beggstown Old Quarry, Rochfortbridge Tuesday, June 29 Wexford Ballyhamilton Agri Depot Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1 and 2 Wexford Glanbia Inch Friday, June 4 Wexford Kevin Cooney Ltd., Oulart Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9 Wexford O’Sullivan Agri Services, Camolin Friday, June 11 Wexford Drumderry Block and Concrete, Bunclody Wednesday and Thursday, June 16 and 17 Wexford Wallace Agri, Wellingtonbridge Wednesday and Thursday, June 28 and 29

Those interested in attending the farm plastic bring centres are recommended to check the operating times in advance as some are scheduled to operate for shorter time periods.

Farm plastic that can be recycled at the bring centres include: silage wrap and sheeting; netting and twine; large fertiliser and feed bags (with liners removed); small fertiliser and feed bags; and drums (triple rinsed).

It is very important that farmers provide the six-digit label code on all silage wrap/sheets and netting/twine at bring-centres or when booking a farm collection, as this entitles them to significantly reduced collection fees, the IFFPG says.

This code proves that you are purchasing levied farm plastic. It qualifies you for a significant reduction in collection fees if presented to IFFPG prior to, or at, collection.

Label codes will be validated before or at collection by the IFFPG. When purchasing silage plastic wrap, ensure that you receive a six-digit label code on the invoice or receipt, the group says.

In addition, the organisation urged farmers who intend attending the centres to secure their loads of plastic before hauling plastic into local bring centres.