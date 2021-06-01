Farm plastic bring centres are reopening for collections around the country this month – with the first centres opening today (Tuesday, June 1), the Irish Farm Film Producers’ Group (IFFPG) has confirmed.

Bring-centres are recycling centres to which farmers can bring their farm plastics for recycling each year, the IFFPG says.

Operating in one to two-day events, such centres are held at locations such as marts, co-op premises and county council recycling facilities.

According to the organisation, bring centres “represent the most cost effective and convenient means by which farmers can recycle farm plastics”. Typically IFFPG operates approximately 235 bring-centres annually.

Bring centres will be run at the following locations for the month of June, with more planned for July and August.

CountyLocationDate
CarlowBrophy Agri Services, TullowMonday, June 21
CorkDairygold, MogeelyTuesday, June 1
CorkMcDonnells Grain, Saleen, MidletonThursday, June 3
CorkCasteltownroche Car Boot Sale YardFriday and Saturday, June 4 and 5
CorkGlanbia CastlelyonsTuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9
CorkMitchelstown MartFriday and Saturday, June 11 and 12
CorkDairygold MilstreetTuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and 30
GalwayHeadford MartTuesday, June 29
LeitrimDrumshanbo MartWednesday, June 16
LeitrimCarrigallen Mart (9:00a.m – 2:00p.m)Friday, June 18
LeitrimMohill MartTuesday, June 22
LeitrimCarrig-on-Shannon ShowgroundsWednesday, June 23
LimerickDromkeen, old meat factory, DrombaneTuesday and Wednesday, June 15 and 16
LimerickKilmallock MartFriday and Saturday, June 18 and 19
LimerickPallaskenry GAA Tuesday, June 22
LimerickBallyhahill, Gortadroma LandfillThursday, June 24
LimerickDromcolliher MartFriday and Saturday, June 25 and 26
MayoBallina MartWednesday, June 2
MayoBalla MartThursday, June 3
MayoGibbons concrete yard, KilkellyTuesday, June 8
MayoBallinrobe MartFriday and Saturday, June 25 and 26
MeathFarrelly Plant Hire, Nobber, CastletownTuesday, June 8
MeathGrassland Fertilisers, SlaneWednesday, June 9
MeathDrummonds, Alexander Reid, NavanFriday, June 11
MeathWilliam Buttimer’s farm Dalystown, LongwoodSaturday, June 12
MeathRoyal Town and Country, Ardbraccan, Trim, KilmessanTuesday, June 15
MeathDrummonds, Paddingstown, CloneeThursday, June 17
MeathDrummonds, DrumoneSaturday, June 19
SligoFlannery’s Yard, Finod, Easkey (morning)Thursday, June 10
SligoEamon Burke Ltd., Skreen (evening)Thursday, June 10
SligoSeamus Water’s Farm, Castletown, DrumcliffeFriday, June 11
WestmeathGaffney’s, Moydrum, AthloneMonday, June 21
WestmeathSean Doolin Park, Rathconrath, MilltownTuesday, June 22
WestmeathBallinagore GAAWednesday, June 23
WestmeathMoate Agri Supplies, Dublin Road, MoateThursday, June 24
WestmeathDrummonds Flynn Agri, The DownsSaturday, June 26
WestmeathBeggstown Old Quarry, RochfortbridgeTuesday, June 29
WexfordBallyhamilton Agri DepotTuesday and Wednesday, June 1 and 2
WexfordGlanbia InchFriday, June 4
WexfordKevin Cooney Ltd., OulartTuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9
WexfordO’Sullivan Agri Services, CamolinFriday, June 11
WexfordDrumderry Block and Concrete, BunclodyWednesday and Thursday, June 16 and 17
WexfordWallace Agri, WellingtonbridgeWednesday and Thursday, June 28 and 29

Those interested in attending the farm plastic bring centres are recommended to check the operating times in advance as some are scheduled to operate for shorter time periods.

Farm plastic that can be recycled at the bring centres include: silage wrap and sheeting; netting and twine; large fertiliser and feed bags (with liners removed); small fertiliser and feed bags; and drums (triple rinsed).

It is very important that farmers provide the six-digit label code on all silage wrap/sheets and netting/twine at bring-centres or when booking a farm collection, as this entitles them to significantly reduced collection fees, the IFFPG says.

This code proves that you are purchasing levied farm plastic. It qualifies you for a significant reduction in collection fees if presented to IFFPG prior to, or at, collection.

Label codes will be validated before or at collection by the IFFPG. When purchasing silage plastic wrap, ensure that you receive a six-digit label code on the invoice or receipt, the group says.

In addition, the organisation urged farmers who intend attending the centres to secure their loads of plastic before hauling plastic into local bring centres.

