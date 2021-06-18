The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a “further recall” of all products produced by the Irish firm Dunlavin Dairy “as they were produced in an unapproved establishment”, the authority says.

In a food alert issued this week on Wednesday (June 16), the FSAI issued a fresh warning – building on a previous alert which was issued in relation to the establishment last November – to recall all of the firm’s dairy products.

The authority said:

“Further to FSAI Food Alert 2020.81, all Dunlavin Dairy products including those bearing approval number IE 1989 EC or raw milk registration number RM02, are being recalled as the products were produced in an unapproved establishment.

“Products implicated include raw and pasteurised milk, semi-skimmed milk, buttermilk, cream and butter.”

All batch codes and all use-by dates are affected by the recall, with examples of the products pictured below. Source: FSAI

As part of the required actions under the alert, the FSAI says that environmental health officers (EHOs) are requested as part of their routine checks to verify that the implicated batches are recalled from sale.

In addition, retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Caterers should not use the implicated batches and consumers are advised not to eat or drink the implicated batches, the FSAI warns.

The previous food alert issued by the authority in November was issued “as the establishment is no longer approved”.