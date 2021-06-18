A number of notable and exciting agri-sector jobs are available at the moment, with something on offer for many different backgrounds and experiences.

If you are looking to move on to new pastures, of to kick-start a career in this sector, then check out these agri-sector jobs on AgriRecruit.

Technical sales advisor

Fertiliser provider Grassland Agro is seeking to take on a technical sales advisor in the east Limerick / north Cork region.

The successful candidate will be responsible for selling and providing advice on the company’s product range direct to farmers through local co-ops and merchants.

You will also be responsible for developing relationships with those co-ops and merchants.

The candidate should have commercial knowledge; sales and advisory skills experience; be from a farming background with excellent knowledge of farming; and possess a qualification relevant to this industry.

Suckler/beef and sheep manager

Glenmore Estate in Co. Donegal is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic suckler/beef and sheep manager.

This role reports to the company operations manager.

Responsibilities will include the overall day-to-day running of the suckler/beef and sheep farm operations and site profitability; leading and directing the work of all employees on site; and overseeing all aspects of company policy, production methodology and site initiatives.

Area sales manager

Dairy processor Dairygold is looking for an area sales manager for the Munster region.

Responsibilities will include using an effective territory plan to exploit opportunities to sell; providing technical support and back-up to customers; and providing input to agri-business division strategy.

Applicants should have a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree; have two or more years experience in a similar role; and have in-depth knowledge of all aspects of best practice farming methods.

Tillage farm manager

Meade Farm Group in Co. Meath is looking for a tillage farm manager to join its team.

Responsibilities will include: managing the growing of all cereal and root crops; maximisation of crop output; and planning, scheduling and managing all farm activities.

Desired skills and experience include three to four years work in a managerial role; while a Level 6 (or higher) qualification and good knowledge of organic growing would be desirable advantages.

Data analyst

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) is looking to take on a data analyst to extract and examine data that can inform decisions and re-evaluate herd performance.

The candidate will need to strong knowledge in handling statistics digitally. The successful candidate will engage with research bodies and government agencies; and provide support to the board of the association.

A post-graduate qualification in data analytics or a related area is desirable; while good knowledge of the agri sector, especially modern dairy farming systems and practices, will be necessary.

Dairy farm managers

Two dairy farms are looking to fill a managerial role.

A dairy farm manager is being sought for a 230-animal herd in Co. Galway.

The candidate should have at least two-years experience in a grass-based system.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the farm, which includes milking, grassland management and animal husbandry.

The selected candidate will take up the temporary job in August.

Meanwhile, a farm in Co. Waterford also has a position available.

The manager will be required to carry out all day-to-day farm duties. Duties will include milking; grassland management; animal health management; farm up-keep; among all other ‘ad-hoc’ farming requirements.

Applicants must be able to work as part of a team; however, they are also required to have the initiative to work un-assisted.

Assistant herd manager

Another dairy farm, this time in Co. Limerick, is looking for an assistant herd manager.

The ideal candidate will have a positive attitude and a willingness to learn about the business of share farming.

Some experience is beneficial, though learning and development will be encouraged within the role.

Technical sales representative

Teemore Engineering, the cattle-housing construction firm, is seeking a technical sales representative.

Responsibilities in this role will include: establishing a relationship with existing and potential customers; servicing existing accounts and establishing new accounts; and preparing quotes and submitting orders for existing and potential customers.

Candidates will require a relevant qualification in agriculture or have sufficient agricultural experience and hold a current driving licence.

Roles at Agriland Media

Due to continued expansion, Agriland Media has a number of exciting opportunities available.

We are seeking a social media specialist to take ownership of the Agriland social media presence and performance.

Responsibilities will include (among others): building and executing social media strategy; driving revenue growth via social media business; succinctly outlining the role of each social channel within a campaign; and clearly identifying and setting out key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.

Agriland Media is also looking to fill the role of an account manager to focus on building commercial relationships in Northern Ireland.

The nature of the role; its duties and responsibilities; and requirements for applicants are very similar to the sales development representative role, though focused on commercial opportunities in Northern Ireland.

The job is mainly based in Northern Ireland (working from home if suitable), though the successful candidate will typically need to attend our Dublin office one day a week.

Finally, we are looking for an account manager to work on our agri-sector jobs advertising platform AgriRecruit.

Duties and responsibilities will include (among others): developing a pipeline of suitable companies; understanding our client’s requirements; being flexible and available; and being fully accountable for the quality of content on AgriRecruit.

