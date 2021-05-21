If you have a background in sales development or commercial work and an interest in digital media, then Agriland Media may have jobs that suit you.

Due to our continued expansion, we currently have three jobs available in the area of sales and commercial accounts.

Agriland Media is a diverse group which comprises Agriland (and its sister site in the UK); AgriRecruit: and Haystack.ie. We are the largest and fastest growing daily digital news publisher in the agricultural sector in Ireland.

To learn more about these jobs, as well as many others from across the wider agri-sector, visit AgriRecruit.

Sales development representative

The Agriland sales team is responsible for building and maintaining client relationships, ranging from government bodies and large international concerns to small agricultural enterprises.

Your role will be to identify new potential customers, create prospecting lists and develop your sales via cold calls and warm inbound leads.

To excel in this role, you will be highly organised; comfortable on the phone; and be an active listener who can develop solutions which can meet the needs of your prospects.

The job is based at our offices in Blanchardstown, Dublin (where free car parking is available). The successful applicant will be reporting to the head of commercial.

Duties and responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

Researching and identifying new business opportunities, including new markets; growth areas; and new ways of reaching existing markets;

Developing a detailed knowledge of our products and services and, with same, being able to create tailored solutions for our customers;

Generating leads and calling prospective customers;

Developing and building successful relationships with key decision makers;

Negotiating pricing and working with your customers to create a long-term partnership approach.

Understanding the agri-business sector is an advantage for this role, while requirements will include, among others, a third-level education in a relevant discipline (such as marketing, business, digital media or agriculture); and at least two years’ sales experience (preferably in an online environment).

Account manager (Northern Ireland)

We are also looking for an account manager to focus on building commercial relationships in Northern Ireland.

The nature of the role; its duties and responsibilities; and requirements for applicants are very similar to the sales development representative role, though focused on commercial opportunities in Northern Ireland.

The successful candidate will again be reporting to the head of commercial.

The job is mainly based in Northern Ireland (working from home if suitable), though the successful candidate will typically need to attend our Dublin office one day a week.

Account manager (AgriRecruit)

Finally, we are looking for an account manager to work on our job advertising platform AgriRecruit.

This role will be based in our Dublin office and the successful candidate will report to the head of commercial.

Duties and responsibilities will include (among others):

Developing a pipeline of suitable companies within the agri-sector;

Understanding our client’s requirements and assisting them;

Being flexible and available for clients when needed;

Being fully accountable for the quality of the content you have entered.

Requirements include: the ability to work in a targeted environment; persistence; and excellent administration skills.