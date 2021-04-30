Agriland Media continues to expand and has recently appointed a number of key staff.

Bernie Commins has joined the Agriland team as a senior news journalist.

She holds a BSc. Communications – Journalism from Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT).

Bernie has worked extensively in the world of agri-media for more than 15 years, having edited and reported for several industry publications.

In her career to date, she has already accumulated several awards and nominations for her work, which covered areas such as farm safety, rural life and veterinary medicine. Senior news journalist Bernie Commins

She is a native of south Tipperary and is acutely aware of the issues affecting rural life having spent her formative years on her uncle’s dairy farm.

Bernie’s diverse range of skills comes from her experience with newspapers and magazines and she will join a rapidly growing newsteam at a time when major developments are affecting the future of farming in Ireland.

Digital sub-editor

Meanwhile, the team at Agriland Media is continuing to grow and expand its online offering and has appointed Michelle Martin as digital sub-editor.

Michelle is a native of Co. Meath and joins the Agriland Media team having spent time in New York working at a commercial start-up. Digital sub-editor Michelle Martin

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Dublin City University (DCU) and has also worked for some of Ireland’s well-known media brands.

Michelle is also completing a diploma in digital marketing and has worked as a local news reporter. A fun fact about Michelle is that she is also a dab hand at playing piano.

Her digital expertise and keen editorial eye will contribute to developing the Agriland platform even further.

Welcoming the appointments, managing director of Agriland Media, Cormac Farrelly, said: “We are delighted to bring someone of Bernie’s experience on board to enhance the exceptional team of editorial staff already working at Agriland Media.

“Equally Michelle’s contemporary and digitally-forward experience will be an asset to Agriland aiding us to continue to expand our offering of agricultural news, technical content and commentary to Irish farmers.”