The announcement that buyers can return to marts is a “recognition of the responsible actions of farmers and marts throughout the lockdowns”.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed today (Friday, April 30) that from May 17, buyers can return to marts, while adhering to public guidelines. Online trading will continue to be facilitated, alongside the return of in-ring buying.

Normal flow of trade in marts

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Livestock Committee chairman Brendan Golden has welcomed the announcement, saying that this is “an important part of the reopening of the country”.

“It will help the normal flow of trade in marts, along with the online facilities that will remain in place,” he said.

However, he said that the reopening of marts should facilitate sellers of livestock.

He added that the phased return to the normal operation is “a recognition of the responsible actions of farmers and marts throughout the lockdowns”.

He also wishes to reminded everybody attending them to adhere strictly to the public health guidelines and controls that will be in place.

“We all have a part to play in our progress towards a full return to normality,” he added.

Covid-19 restrictions

Buyers who wish to be present at ringside must wear face coverings and adhere to strict 2m social distancing.

Marts must also prevent the congregation of members of the public in the mart carpark or at entry ways into mart buildings.

They must operate according to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been approved by their Regional Veterinary Office.

‘Heroic efforts’

Minister McConalogue has commended the work of mart managers and farmers in engaging so meaningfully with all the public health guidelines in recent months.

“Your heroic efforts have helped to ensure the continuity of live trade while, most importantly, keeping our communities safe.

“The move to online-only sales has played a major role in helping to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases for Ireland.”