It has been confirmed that sellers will be permitted to return ringside to marts in Northern Ireland from Monday, May 3.

Following recent announcements and guidance from the NI executive in relation to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the Livestock Market Stakeholder group has met to discuss and review the protocol put in place at marts to ensure the safety of all who attend and work at livestock sales.

With the gradual easing of the Covid-19 restrictions, the Livestock Market Stakeholder group has agreed safety measures that will allow sellers to return to markets from Monday, May 3, to view their own livestock being sold.

Arrangements in NI marts

The arrangements that livestock marts have already introduced to allow the online viewing and participation in sales by buyers and sellers will remain in place and farmers are encouraged to continue to make use of this technology.

Advertisement

Key safety measures relating to the use of marshalling, face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, that everyone is now well used to adhering to, will remain in place.

Auctioneers and mart staff will continue to monitor and make regular announcements to provide advice to those in attendance.

For everyone’s safety, the Livestock Market Stakeholder group said it is essential that this advice is followed.

The group wants to re-emphasise that everyone within the farming community must continue to work together to enable the gradual relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, but still ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those who attend and work at livestock sales.