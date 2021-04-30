Recent fire devastation in Killarney National Park in Co. Kerry and the Mourne Mountains in Co. Down, has spurred Mountaineering Ireland to call for “vigilance, enforcement and long-term planning” to prevent similar fires in the future.

It is estimated that 2,500-3,000ha – approximately 50% of the land area – of Killarney National Park has been damaged, while more than 200ha – approximately one third of the land owned by the National Trust – were destroyed in the Mournes.

The representative body for hillwalkers and climbers in Ireland has welcomed the announcement that 50 additional conservation rangers will be recruited to work with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Dangers of a smaller fire

In a statement, the organisation said that over the last few weeks, there have been smaller, uncontrolled fires in many other upland areas.

“These fires have destroyed much of the attraction for hillwalkers and climbers – the beauty of the landscape and the sights and sounds of nature.”

Mountaineering Ireland added: “In addition to the loss of habitat and wildlife, including nesting birds, pollinators and small mammals, fires like this result in air pollution, they affect water quality and there is damage to soil structure.”

Recovery, the organisation said, takes many years but what comes back afterwards will not have the diversity of the habitats that have been burned.

Unnecessary danger

President of Mountaineering Ireland, Paul Kellagher thanked the emergency services and all the frontline staff who “battled these fires, on rugged terrain, in terrifying conditions”.

“The sad thing is that these fires should not be happening. The risk to human life, the loss of habitat and the damage to scenic landscapes is all unnecessary,” he said.

While the cause of the fires has not yet been determined, an upland habitat fire does not occur naturally in Ireland and it is believed both these major fires were started deliberately, according to Mountaineering Ireland.

Valuable role for farmers

By playing to the natural strengths of upland areas, Mountaineering Ireland said there is potential to enhance ecosystem services such as carbon storage, water supply, livestock grazing, flood attenuation, biodiversity and recreation opportunities.

The statement added:

“With support for integrated land-use management, there could be a new, valuable role for upland farmers in improving the ability of Ireland’s uplands to deliver these vital ecological services.”

Mountaineering Ireland is appealing to those heading to the hills in the coming weeks and summer months to be extremely careful as ground conditions in upland areas are exceptionally dry and to report any fires they may see, rather than assume that someone else has done so.