A Toyota Land Cruiser, a Nissan X-Trail and an Ifor Williams trailer were seized by officers of An Garda Síochána’s Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in searches conducted earlier today (Friday, April 30).

The searches took place in Co. Wicklow, according to Gardaí as part of an operation targeting a group “involved in burglary, theft and the sale and supply of controlled drugs”.

In a statement on the matter, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Criminal Assets Bureau [CAB] officers, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, District Detective Unit personnel and the Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search operation in Co. Wicklow this morning, Friday, 30th April, 2021.

“This operation, which involved the search of two locations in Wicklow, a business in Dublin and a professional search, targeted an organised crime group (OCG) involved in burglary, theft and the sale and supply of controlled drugs throughout the Eastern Region.

“A 201 Toyota Land Cruiser, a 171 Nissan X-Trail and an Ifor Williams Trailer were seized during the course of these searches.

“This morning’s operation is a significant development in an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into assets acquired by an OCG involved in criminality throughout the Eastern Region,” the Garda statement concluded.