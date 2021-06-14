A tractor is an essential vehicle on every farm – and cannot be done be done without. However, it is vital that farmers know what risks to look out for when operating their tractors.

According to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), a thorough risk assessment on one’s tractor is crucial every year.

Looking specifically at the section on tractors and farm vehicles, the HSA’s Risk Assessment Document – a legal requirement on every farm – highlights the dangers associated with such machines.

Noting that tractor and vehicle use is “potentially lethal”, the HSA highlights that tractors and farm vehicles account for the highest proportion of fatalities (29%) and serious incidents each year.

Of those, being crushed, overturning, being struck or falling from the vehicle are the causes of most tractor/vehicle incidents. Deaths due to vehicles 2006 – 2015. Source: HSA

Those at risk include persons using the tractor and those who may be in the area where the tractor is operating, the authority notes.

Poor operation of vehicles particularly when reversing is another main cause of fatalities.

In terms of what farmers and operators should look out for in particular, a checklist includes ensuring the following:

The cab/roll bar is in good condition;

The U guard is in place to cover the PTO stub;

All controls are in working order and are clearly marked and understood;

The brakes are in good working order and adequate for the work undertaken;

The handbrake/parking brake is fully operational;

The mirror, lights, indicators and wipers are all functioning, clean and visible;

All hitching equipment is free from defects; and

All visible defects in the vehicle are identified and rectified before starting work.

In terms of safety practices when operating a tractor, one should always carry out pre-checks on the vehicle before use.

While met with a roll of the eyes by some, the importance of good practice when using machinery cannot be overstated – and skipping on a few minutes might have a lifetime of consequence.

It is also key to ensure regular maintenance is carried out on all tractors and machines.

A tractor (or any farm vehicle) should only be operated by drivers who are trained and competent – and passengers should only be carried if a passenger seat (and seatbelt) is provided by the manufacturer.

The tractor should always be started and operated from the correct position and, when starting, the driver should always look around for bystanders.

Equipment used for lifting material should be checked on an annual basis, with equipment used for lifting people should be checked on a six-month basis.

Where close to the farmhouse, traffic risks should be assessed and controlled – and the driver should ensure to go at a speed appropriate for ground or road conditions.

It is important that the cab floor be kept clear to ensure nothing gets under the brake or clutch pedals; meanwhile, when stopping the machine it’s best to follow the SAFE STOP procedure.