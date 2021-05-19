Last Wednesday (May 12) Carnaross Mart hosted Taaffe Auctions’ dairy sale, with the sale being noted as the last opportunity to buy freshly calved heifers and cows this spring.

The sale consisted of 116 lots made up of freshly calved heifers and cows, springing heifers and bulling heifers.

Entries from top herds such as: Cannontown; Smith Bros; Clonwood; Monamore; Ballydoogan; Ballyelan; Cornboro; Laurelmore; Seafield; Oranbay.

Also on offer at the sale were 40 heifer calves from the Borkilbeg herd, owned by Dermot and Joan Jackson, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow.

The Borkilbeg herd was winner of champion herd, National Herds Competition (under 80 section) 2019 and 2020.

The Borkilbeg herd is currently averaging 10,846kg of milk at 3.58% fat and 3.26% protein.

Auctioneers comments

To garner insight into the trade last week, AgriLand caught up with the auctioneer Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions.

Commenting on the sale Taaffe stated: ”We saw a great trade for 60 milkers present, with three lots selling over the 3,000gns mark.

”Top price on the day went to a second calved cow producing 43L/day from Tom Kelly’s (Monamore herd); she sold for 3,090gns.

”The sale also included the Borkilbeg youngstock sale, with the entire crop of heifer calves on offer.

"Top price was 3,600gns for a January 2021-born heifer calf by Val-Bisson Doorman and bred from the renowned Apple cow family. She was purchased by a Co. Kerry breeder," Taaffe concluded.

Swiftsheath

On Saturday (May 15) Taaffe Auctions hosted the online sale of the Swiftheath herd youngstock sale for Tom and Maura Murphy and Sons.

Swiftsheath was selling from some of its best cows families such as: Supra (Blondin); Fran (Quality); Mia (Karona); Breeze (Lylehaven); Susie Mist (Croagh); Danoise (Lumville); Celicia; Ravena; Finesse; Ruby and Torch.

The sale comprised 22 served and bulling heifers, 28 heifer calves born September-February, and one deep pedigreed bull calf.

The Swiftheath herd average is currently 9,401kg of milk at 3.85% fat and 3.30% protein, producing 672kg of milk soilds.

The stock on offer boasted sires such as: Denovo Atrium; Praser; MVP; Bob Cyprus; Delta B52; Casper; Firefly; Real Seal; Big Clyde; Solution and Punch.

Auctioneers insight

Agriland spoke with the sales auctioneer, Michael Taaffe after the sale. He stated: ”Again a very brisk trade for young stock with buyers from Galway; Kerry; Cork; Wexford; Wicklow; Louth; Monaghan; Tipperary; Dublin; Carlow; Offaly; Kildare; Waterford; and Kilkenny.

”Topping the bulling heifers at 4,450gns was Lumville G Danoise – a March 2020-born EDG Bob Cyprus daughter and purchased by a Wexford farmer.

”Top selling heifer calf was 2,400gns for lot 44, a January 2021-born Carlino daughter from the renowned Supra cow family which went to a Co. Kildare farmer.”

Prices on the day:

Nine served heifers averaged 1,642gns;

12 bulling heifers averaged 2,317gns;

Eight autumn-born heifer calves averaged 1,188gns;

20 spring-born heifer calves averaged 1,361gns;

Bull calf (born Dec 2020) sold for 2,050gns.

Pic and prices

Lot 10: sold for 2,680gns

Lot 13: sold for 4,450gns

Lot 14: sold for 2,550gns

Lot 18: 1,540gns

Lot 43: 1,460gns

Lot 51: 2,050gns

Lot 44: Sold for 2,400gns