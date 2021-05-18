The European Commission called for the Irish Grass Fed Beef PGI application to be amended to include Northern Ireland before the application can proceed to the next stage.

The application for PGI status for Irish Grass Fed Beef was submitted by Bord Bia in November and currently only covers the geographical area of the Republic of Ireland despite industry calls in the north for Northern Ireland to also be included.

In a statement made in response to a query from Agriland, a European Commission spokesperson said: “The Commission has finalised its examination. Ireland has received a letter of observations which it needs to address.

“Once the Commission considers the application in line with the requirements of Regulation (EU) N° 1151/2021, it will then be publicised on the Official Journal of the EU for oppositions.”

PGI application for Irish Grass Fed Beef

A statement from Minister McConalogue confirmed the changes would be made.

“The European Commission has this week responded to this application with detailed technical queries, which are now being examined,” he said.

“At the time the PGI application was sent to the European Commission, I wrote to Commissioner Wojciechowski informing him that Ireland would support the PGI being extended on an all-island basis, when a grass-fed verification system is in place in Northern Ireland.

“In its response, the Commission has helpfully indicated that it would be possible for Northern Ireland to make a submission as part of the ‘opposition procedure’, requesting that the geographical area be extended to the whole island of Ireland.

“The Commission has indicated that this process should be viewed as a non-conflictual ‘amicable procedure’. I am pleased that the Commission has also indicated that it would be available to participate in any appropriate dialogue to assist the process. My department and Bord Bia have been in ongoing dialogue with their Northern Ireland counterparts on these issues since last summer.

“I must emphasise that the PGI application is still under a deliberative process as the European Commission has not finalised its scrutiny of the application.

“However, this communication from the Commission is a positive development, and I am particularly pleased that my views in relation to the inclusion of Northern Ireland have been taken on board.

“I want the PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef to bring real and tangible benefits to our beef farmers by acting as a way of driving higher values for the world-class product produced by our farm families.”