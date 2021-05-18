The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded a marginal drop to mark three consecutive decreases for the first time this year in its latest auction.

The most recent tender – event 284 – concluded today (Tuesday, May 18) with the GDT Price Index down 0.2%.

Lasting two hours and fifteen minutes, today’s event saw 169 participating bidders take part across 18 bidding rounds, with 109 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 21,140MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:

AMF index down 0.1%, average price US$5,730/MT;

Butter index down 2.2%, average price US$4,929/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 1.0%, average price US$4,321/MT;

LAC index up 1.6%, average price US$1,251/MT;

SMP index up 0.7%, average price US$3,447/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 0.2%, average price US$4,123/MT.

In what was a fairly steady affair in general, butter saw the most dramatic move on the day, recording a 2.2% drop in index. This was followed by whole milk powder (WMP) down 0.2% and anhydrous milk fat (AMF) down 0.1% in index.

On the flip side, lactose was up 1.6% in index, with cheddar and skim milk powder (SMP) also recording index lifts of 1% and 0.7% respectively. Source: Global Dairy Trade

Butter milk powder (BMP) was not offered at this event, while sweet whey powder was once again unavailable.

The latest index figure of 1,287 is back three digits on the last outing of 1,290. Source Global Dairy Trade