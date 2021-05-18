The Virginia Show Society has confirmed that the 2021 event will not go ahead, due to continued uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the society, issued today (Tuesday, May 18), said: “It is with great regret we announce that this year’s Virginia Agricultural Show will not be taking place.”

The decision was made after a “lengthy” discussion at a recent online meeting of the society’s members.

The show is usually held in late August at the Show Grounds in Virginia, Co. Cavan.

According to the statement, the society’s committee concluded “with a heavy heart that it is not feasible to continue to plan this year’s event”.

The society noted that the decisions is consistent with the advice of the Irish Shows Association, with which the Virginia Show is affiliated.

“While we know this is disappointing, we hope you understand this is a necessary step to help keep each other safe in these unprecedented times,” the society stressed.

“The safety of the show committee, visitors, spectators, sponsors, exhibitors and guests were at the centre of the difficult decision to cancel this year’s show.”

The society said that it regretted the inconvenience that may arise from the show’s cancellation.

“Unfortunately due to the ongoing pandemic it is not possible to successfully run the show safely and to the high standards that everyone is accustomed to,” the statement highlighted.

“This pandemic will pass and our show will return bigger and better than ever before. The Virginia Show Society looks forward to welcoming everyone back to the Show grounds in August 2022.”

It concluded: “The committee is already busy planning ahead for 2022 with interesting and entertaining events and looks forward to welcoming you all back when it is safe to do so.”

The announcement comes days after the National Ploughing Association (NPA) announced that the 2021 National Ploughing Championships exhibition will not go ahead for the same reasons.