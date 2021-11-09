The maximum number of calves per farmer that will be eligible under the forthcoming Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) has been revealed.

In a new draft version of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan (CSP), which was released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine yesterday (Monday, November 8), it was confirmed that up to 40 calves per scheme applicant will be eligible.

The scheme is set to begin in 2023 when the new CAP comes into effect. Participating farmers can receive a payment of up to €20/calf.

Active farmers who keep dairy cows for production and active farmers who rear or purchase calves born from dairy cows for beef production are eligible for the scheme.

It is likely that participants will have to meet the proposed new definition for ‘active farmers’ , which will (in general) be 0.15 livestock units (LU) per hectare.

The draft CSP says that “one of the key indicators” for animal welfare is liveweight, which is determined by good growth rates for the the age of the animal.

By supporting the weighing of dairy beef animals in the first year of their lives, farmers will be in a position to determine growth rates to take necessary actions to ensure these animals reach target liveweights at different ages, according to the plan.

The scheme will see participating farmers weigh their dairy beef animals under one-year-of-age once during the year.

The CSP acknowledges that the purchase or rental of weighing scales “will be a significant cost” for participants.

Any dairy beef calves born after January 1 in a particular scheme year are eligible for the scheme if weighed during a specified period in that calendar year (exact timings are yet to be confirmed). The weights must be submitted by November 1 annually.

Participants must also: submit an application under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS – the direct replacement for the Basic Payment Scheme) on which all their lands are declared for the duration of the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme; and be a member of the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) or the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS).

The amount of support is calculated on the basis of costs incurred and income foregone.

The scheme is set to be funded to the tune of €5 million per year, for a total of €25 million over the course of the next CAP (the five years 2023 to 2027).