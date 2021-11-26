A new president of Veterinary Ireland has been appointed. Dr. Joe Collins took the reins from outgoing president, Conor Geraghty at the organisation’s AGM, which is taking place today.

Having been formally presented with his chain of office, the new president highlighted the importance of a ‘one health’ approach to future healthcare, particularly in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ongoing pandemic has heightened focus on ‘one health, one welfare’ – the interconnected nature of humans, animals and the environment we all share,” said Dr. Collins.

“Vets play a central role as guardians and as gatekeepers, particularly in these very challenging times.

“We must ensure their health, livelihoods and wellbeing for their own sake as persons, but also so that they remain resilient in serving the cause of animal health and welfare as well as public health.”

The annual Veterinary Ireland AGM, taking place at Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Co. Meath, is ongoing with talks and presentations throughout the day.

Future prescribing

The AGM’s morning session focussed on the very topical issue of ‘future prescribing’, featuring updates on impending implementation of the new veterinary medicines regulations in 2022.

The panel of speakers included: Dr Gabriel Beechinor, director of Veterinary Sciences, Health Products Regulatory Authority; outgoing president, Veterinary Ireland, Conor Geraghty; senior superintending veterinary inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Paul Corkery; President of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, Joe Moffitt.

Commenting, Conor Geraghty said: “Veterinary Ireland insists that implementation of the new veterinary medicines regulations will result in human and animal health being the highest priority and that prescribing is limited to the attending vet that has real and ongoing knowledge of the animals under their care being prescribed for.”

Adding to that, Paul Corkery, said vets should prescribe the antimicrobial medicinal products based on their knowledge of antimicrobial resistance, their epidemiological and clinical knowledge and their understanding of the risk factors for the individual animal or group of animals.

“If an antimicrobial is administered or used incorrectly, this presents a risk to public or animal health. Therefore, antimicrobial veterinary medicinal products should only be available on veterinary prescription.”