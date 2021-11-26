A number of wind warnings are in place for Ireland with gusts of 90-110 km/h expected as Storm Arwen hits the country, Met Éireann said.

One of the Status Yellow wind warnings is in place for Donegal from 12:00p.m today until 6:00a.m tomorrow (Saturday).

Through Friday afternoon, evening and night, northerly winds will reach mean speed of 45-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h with significantly higher gusts at times along north-facing coasts and on the Inishowen Peninsula.

There will be possible wave and spray overtopping along north-facing coasts at times of high tide on Friday night.

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for Mayo and Sligo from 3:00p.m today until 5:00a.m on Saturday, with the same conditions expected as above.

There has been a wind warning in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry since 9:00a.m this morning that will remain in place until midnight.

Meanwhile, there is a Status Orange storm warning in place from Fair Head to Carlingford Lough to Carnsore Point and on the Irish Sea.

Winds will reach storm force 10 on Irish coastal waters, Met Éireann has warned. The warning is in place from 11:00p.m tonight until 6:00a.m on Saturday.

There is also a Status Yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish sea until midnight, with northwesterly winds set to reach gale or strong gale force.